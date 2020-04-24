Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) is ramping its Emergency Care and Resuscitation business back up after the FDA informed it that it has removed the injunction barring from it manufacturing and distributing its external defibrillators in the U.S.

The business was operating under a consent decree (with certain exemptions) with the agency since November 2017 that required the suspension of operations at specific Philips facilities in the U.S. pending FDA certification (via inspection) of their compliance with quality system regulations.