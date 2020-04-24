Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) Q1 net production was 208.1 mboe/day, +9% sequentially, reflecting the continued ramp-up of production from the Johan Sverdrup field; realized oil price stood at $47.9/bbl

The company expects to report a pre-tax loss due to impairments worth $500M - $700M related to the oil price crash.

Net sold volumes were 207.5 mboe/day, reflecting underlift of 0.6 mboe/day

Aker BP has also suspended work on all oil and gas development projects yet to be approved by its board due to the coronavirus-related crash in crude prices

The company said that the industry’s recent proposal to make temporary adjustments to tax regulations could boost cash flow and increase activity; the proposal is expected to result in increased activity and new investment opportunities offshore Norway within the next 12-24 months