Synovus (NYSE:SNV) Q1 provision for credit losses rises to $158.7M due to economic stress due to the COVID-19 crisis under current expected credit loss accounting, which was adopted at the beginning of the year.

Compares with $24.5M in Q4 2019 and $23.6M in Q1 2019.

Q1 non-performing loan ratio of 0.41% vs. 0.27% in Q4 2019 and 0.40% in Q1 2019; net charge-off ratio of 0.21% vs. 0.10% in Q4 2019 and 0.19% in Q1 2019.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 21 cents vs. consensus of 60 cents; compares with 94 cents in Q4 2019 and 98 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total FTE revenue of $477.9M beats the average analyst estimate of $457.0M and compares with $498.0M in Q4 2019 and $477.2M in Q1 2019.

Q1 net interest income of $373.3M fell from $399.3M in Q4 and $397.2M in Q1 2019.

Q1 noninterest revenue of $103.9M increased from $98.0M in Q4 2019 and $79.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Total loans at quarter-end of $38.26B, up 12% Q/Q.

Total deposits at quarter-end of $39.83B, up 15% Q/Q.

Tangible book value per common share of $27.01 at March 31, 2020 increased from $26.17 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

