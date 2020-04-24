Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) has signed a binding letter of intent (LOI) with privately held Polyrizon Ltd., developing biological gels.

As part of the LOI, Medigus and Polyrizon will enter a commercial arrangement for a period of four years for the joint marketing and commercialization of Polyrizon products based on a revenue share model, focusing on a unique Biogel for the protection from COVID-19 virus.

The final product shall take the form of a spray or eyedrops, made of mucoadhesive biological gel.

In addition, Medigus will invest in Polyrizon up to $100,000. In consideration, it will receive ordinary shares constituting 20% of Polyrizon’s outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis excluding deferred shares.

Medigus will have the option to invest an additional investment amount of $1M, exercisable until the earlier of three years of the closing of the initial investment or the occurrence of an investment of at least $500,000 at a valuation of at least $10M.