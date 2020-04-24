SunTrust analyst Joel Fishbein cuts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from Buy to Hold, citing the nearly 50% rally from last month's low.

Fishbein says the current valuation "assumes perfect execution" during macro uncertainties.

The analyst remains long-term positive on NET, but he says the share price "is extrapolating a significant pull forward in demand rather than an immediate and permanent structural shift."

SunTrust sets the price target at $24, a 1% upside.