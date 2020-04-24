Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Chairman Dionisio Romero Paoletti won't stand for re-election at the company's annual meeting — now to take place on June 5 in a virtual format — so that he can focus on leadership at the company's main subsidiaries.

In addition, Credicorp proposes four new candidates for the company's board: Alexandre Gouvea, a retired McKinsey & Co. director; Maite Aranzábal Harreguy, who currently leads her own consulting firm specializing in retail and real estate; Antonio Abruña Puyol, a Spanish attorney; and Irzio Pinasco Menchelli, who was CEO and is now an executive director of Acurio Restaurantes.