New York City represents 15% of Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) net operating income, says analyst Alexander Goldfarb, making the quick case for downgrading the stock to Underweight from Neutral. His $58 price target suggests nearly 10% downside from yesterday's close.

Goldfarb says many Big Apple dwellers currently sheltering-in-place in the suburbs might make that move permanent, and those who do return to the city could demand better rental terms.

Shares are down 1.3% premarket.

A fan of SL Green's (NYSE:SLG) management team ("not a better underwriter out there"), Goldfarb nevertheless bails on his Overweight rating. He thinks management hopes that NYC offices begin to fill back up in late May and June are optimistic.

Many are making the bullish case that there will be a post-virus demand for more space per employee, but it could be years before that sort of thing filters through to the bottom line, says Goldfarb.

He downgrades to Neutral from Overweight, with a new price target of $50 from $60. Shares closed last night at $45.71.