Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) trades higher after reporting organic sales growth of 4.3% in Q1 to top the consensus mark of +3.0%.

The company's performance was strong in developed markets amid the pantry-loading behavior of consumers during the shutdowns.

Sales breakdown: "By product category, the largest growth contributor was Purina PetCare and its premium brands Purina Pro Plan and Purina ONE. Prepared dishes and cooking aids grew at a high single-digit rate, with improved growth across all brands. Coffee saw good momentum, fueled by the demand for Starbucks products, Nespresso and Nescafé. Nestlé Health Science posted double-digit growth, reflecting elevated demand for consumer and medical nutrition products."

In something of a surprise, Nestle maintains its full-year guidance at the moment. Most consumer-facing multinationals have pulled their full-year outlooks.