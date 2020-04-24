Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (84% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 1% premarket.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) initiated with Hold rating and $20 (16% upside) price target at Stifel.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (flat) price target at Citigroup.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) upgraded to Neutral with a $22 (16% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares up 2% premarket.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) upgraded to Neutral with a $200 (7% upside) price target at Bank of America.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) downgraded to Inline with a $21 (12% upside) price target at Evercore ISI.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) downgraded to Neutral with a $320 (2% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares down 1% premarket.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) downgraded to Underperform with a $23 (18% downside risk) price target at BofA. Shares down 1% premarket.