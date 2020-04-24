Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) announces that 50% of the planned total number of participants have been randomized in the Phase 3 RELIEF trial, a potential study of TNX-102 SL (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) 5.6 mg, a non-opioid, centrally acting analgesic for the management of fibromyalgia.

Interim results of these first 50% participants are expected in September 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a delay in data monitoring activities or reduced ability of participants to complete study. Delay in recruitment of the second 50% of participants and topline results is also expected.

Topline Results of ~470 Participants with fibromyalgia are expected in Q1 2021.