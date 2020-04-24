Wells Fargo keeps Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) slated as a top pick after taking a deep dive into the impact of COVID-19 on the company.

The firm relies on recent data trends in making its case on the resiliency of MDLZ.

"We expect a softer Q2 but Nielsen data reinforced our upstream indicators in Q1. In Europe, chocolate category takeaway thru 3/22 was +5% (vs. -11% comp) & MDLZ was a volume-driven +9%; shares were +50bps (value) & +80bps (volume). The EU cookies category was +8% (vs. +1% comp) on +6% vol. and MDLZ was +4%. In China, biscuits category sales for Jan/Feb was -6% (vs. +3% comp) but likely significantly impacted by a shift to e-comm (we est. 50% of all-outlet sales); MDLZ’s sales +9% (incl. +8% volume) with shares +360bps (value) & +330bps (volume)."

WF keeps an Overweight rating on Mondelez and price target of $68.