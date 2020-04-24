The coronavirus pandemic took a bite out of Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Q1 results, driving a revenue miss and shaving $0.04 off its upside adjusted EPS, primarily due to the $228M increase to its bad debt reserve.

Social distancing measures forced store closures and limited in-store hours at open locations, dropping consumer activity and volumes.

Consumer reported 525K retail postpaid losses, including 307K phone losses and 167K smartphone losses. Segment revenue was down 2% Y/Y to $21.8B.

Business had 475K retail postpaid additions, including 239K phone adds. Revenue was down 1% Y/Y to $7.7B.

Verizon Media sales dropped 4% to $1.7B due to the declining ad rates.

Verizon ended the quarter with $7B of cash on hand.

VZ pulls its FY revenue outlook and trims its EPS view from a growth of 2-4% to -2% to 2%, a range that expects headwinds to continue through Q2.

