Oncocyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) has entered into definitive agreements with Blackcrane Capital, LLC, to purchase ~$10.7M of the former's common shares in a registered offering priced “at market.”

In connection with the offering, the Company will sell an aggregate of 4,733,700 common shares at a purchase price of $2.27/share.

Proceeds will be used to support the commercial launch of DetermaRx and DetermaIO, and development of DetermaDx as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Closing is expected during the week of April 27.