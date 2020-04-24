Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +3.1% pre-market despite reporting a Q1 loss, as production fell in South America and Indonesia, and eliminating the dividend for the rest of 2020.

Freeport unveils sweeping cuts to its 2020 spending plans, planning to reduce full-year operating costs by $1.3B, or ~18%, from its original plan, planned capital spending by $800M, or 30%, and exploration and administrative costs by $100M, or 20%.

Freeport also will furlough workers, reduce bonus programs, cut travel and other costs and reduce executive pay.

The company expects a 400M lbs. reduction, or ~15% Y/Y, in full-year copper sales volumes.

For Q1, total revenues tumbled 26% Y/Y to $2.8B, as copper sales volume fell 7% to 729M lbs. and gold sales volume slumped 40% to 144K oz.

The company says the "prudent steps" it is taking "are necessary to protect long-term asset values in the current weak and uncertain economic environment and to position us to ramp up and resume normal operations safely and quickly."

Freeport says it had $5.1B in liquidity at the end of March and is not planning to pay a quarterly dividend during 2020.