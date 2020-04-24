As part of its Starboard Value pact, Box (NYSE:BOX) adds Bethany Mayer as an independent director to its board.

Mayer's work history includes the CEO role at Ixia, a network test company acquired by Keysight, and GM of the Networking Business Unit at HP.

Mayer is currently a partner at Siris Capital Group and serves on the boards of Lam Research, Marvell, and Sempra Energy.

Last month, Box and Starboard (7.7% holder) reached an agreement to add three new independent directors to the board before June's annual meeting. Former GoPro CFO Jack Lazar took the first seat.