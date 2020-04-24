TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) announces that it has retained global rights to TRC253 after Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. decided not to exercise its option for worldwide rights following a review of Phase 2 data in certain prostate cancer patients.

The company has launched a search for a licensing partner to develop and commercialize the candidate in China. It does not plan to devote further resources to development if a partnership in China is not realized.

TRC253 is small molecule androgen receptor inhibitor discovered and developed by Janssen.