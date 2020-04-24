Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is down 1.10% in premarket action after Bernstein lowers the meat producer to a Market Perform rating from Outperform due to the impact of COVID-19.

"Overall, we expect production disruptions to be a ~60% headwind to TSN's pork volume for 4 weeks given the impact of plant closures and reduced production levels due to absenteeism," notes analyst Alexia Howard.

Howard also sees some volume issues for chicken and beef that could end up impacting Tyson's bottom line.

The news isn't all bad for Tyson as the company has shifted some production around and other meat plants have already re-opened after COVID-19 closures, but the impact on the U.S. hog supply is still a wildcard if farmers make adjustments.