Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) to sell the Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana and the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe, Nevada to Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) for $155M in cash, expected to close 1Q21.

Eldorado terminated its previously announced agreements for the sale of these assets to Maverick Gaming and returning their deposits.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings also entered into an agreement with Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) to acquire Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino for $25M in cash, expected to close in late 2020 or early 2021.

These transactions are expected to be immediately accretive to Twin River Worldwide earnings.