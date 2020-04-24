Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) doesn't plan to open the five hotels that make up its Gaylord Hotels convention network before the end of May.

Its smaller hotels — the Inn at Opryland and the AC National Harbor, as well as the Gaylord Springs golf course — remain operational with no plans to temporarily close these businesses.

Through April 22, RHP had total attrition and cancellation of ~861K net room nights, representing ~$402M of total revenue.

Has rebooked ~110K group room nights, representing ~$50M in total revenue; of those rebooked nights, ~40% are scheduled for arrival in H2 2020 and ~10% for 2021.

Gets temporary waiver for all financial covenants on its credit facility and confirms availability of $300M of undrawn amount under its revolving credit facility.

During the waiver period, the amendment provides for increased interest on outstanding amounts due under the revolving credit facility and the Term Loan A facility, additional restrictions on debt, investments, dividends, share repurchases and certain capital expenditures, and a minimum liquidity requirement.

In addition, all borrowings under the revolving credit facility made during the waiver period may only be used for payment of operating expenses, debt service, and permitted capital expenditures and investments.