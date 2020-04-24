Amid a dark period for the casino sector, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) say they have unloaded the Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino property to Twin River Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:TRWH) for ~$25M in cash.

VICI will receive approximately $19M from the sale, while Caesars will receive approximately $6 million.

The annual base rent payments under the Non-CPLV Master Lease between Caesars and VICI remain unchanged. Following the sale, Caesars will continue to operate Caesars Atlantic City, which will include the Wild Wild West casino area and The Book sports wagering facility, and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. VICI Properties will continue to own the land and real estate associated with Caesars Atlantic City, including the Wild Wild West casino area.

CZR +2.73% premarket to $8.29.

Source: Press Release