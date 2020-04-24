"I actually think long-term, the best cyclical play out there are the very large U.S. banks," said Steve Eisman, last night appearing on CNBC.

Eisman is known for shorting mortgage-backed securities ahead of the property crash, but he was also a buyer of at least a few left-for-dead financial names near the bottom of the global financial crisis.

With this new crisis, says Eisman, the banks are far-better capitalized, but they've been hit as hard as any sector. Even after a rally over the past month, the KBE is down 42% YTD.

Eisman didn't name names, but "large banks" would seem to include Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Canadian banks are a different story, says Eisman. They never went through the wringer the way U.S. players did. "They are not prepared for it and they're going to have real problems." Again he doesn't name names, but one might imagine he's thinking about BMO (NYSE:BMO), CIBC (NYSE:CM), RBC (NYSE:RY), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS), and TD Bank (NYSE:TD).

Eisman does say he's short Trex (NYSE:TREX), noting a sizable portion of their customers take out loans to buy the company's products. Those loans, now, are going to be a bit more difficult to come by.