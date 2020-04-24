TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) expects net asset value per share at March 31, 2020 declined 14%-15% to $14.00-$14.30 from the end of December.

Expects Q1 net investment income per share of 39 cents-42 cents; that at least meets the average analyst estimate of 39 cents.

Loans representing over 98% of investments at fair value made full principal and interest payments in Q1, with only two borrowers requiring payment concessions or amendments at quarter end; 102 of its 104 underlying borrowers are making standard payments at quarter-end.

"While our leverage ratio will temporarily exceed the top end of our target range, we expect to stay comfortably in compliance with both regulatory requirements and covenants under our various credit facilities," said CFO Tom Hennigan.

Required no amendments or waivers from lenders, or capital infusions from any source through March 31st.

Has $60M of cash on its balance sheet and more than $260M in unused commitments under its credit facilities; unfunded commitments were ~$105M at Q1-end.

CGBD plans to discuss Q1 results on the May 6 earnings call.