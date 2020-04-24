In a fresh update today, Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says the sharp pullback in Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) presents a great opportunity for investors to get more constructive on one of the best risk/reward profiles in regional gaming.

"In addition to owning all of its real estate, MCRI had one of the best balance sheets in gaming coming into the pandemic with 2.2x net leverage at year-end. This provides the company with ample liquidity to weather the storm and emerge from the pandemic in a favorable position to be opportunistic and potentially consolidate smaller, less-well capitalized operators at attractive prices," notes DeCree.

Union Gaming has a Buy rating on MCRI and price target of $38 (45% upside). The 52-week high for the stock is $57.57.