ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) was featured on multiple news outlets regarding the company and ImmuneCyte joint venture and its research collaborator's efforts toward developing a systemic antibody approach against COVID-19, ranging from convalescent plasma therapy and polyclonal antibody, to high-affinity monoclonal antibody drug candidates.

The FOX40 news segment was titled, "Rancho Cordova Company Says It's Working on Potential Treatment for Coronavirus."

ImmuneCyte has acquired from its collaborators worldwide intellectual property of four high-affinity monoclonal antibody drug candidates against the COVID-19 virus.

The COVID-19 news was also featured on KCRA3 News and local Sacramento Bee.