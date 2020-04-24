Price target increases gather for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as analysts continue to grow more bullish on the coronavirus-related demand tailwinds.

JMP Securities (Market Outperform, target up $200 to $2,650) sees Amazon as the "prime beneficiary" of the e-commerce surge and expects the trend to lead to long-term "consumer wallet share gains."

Stifel (Buy, PT up $200 to $2,600) calls Amazon "one of the best positioned companies" during the pandemic, which will accelerate changes in consumer behavior that could continue to benefit AMZN after the crisis.

MKM Partners (Buy, PT from $2,325 to $2,500) says AMZN will "gain incremental market share in eCommerce and Cloud computing," but the firm worries that near-term consensus estimates are too high.

In other Amazon news, the company loses its appeal of a French court order banning the shipment of non-essential items to help protect workers from the coronavirus.

Amazon had paused warehouse operations in the country, awaiting a decision.

Upcoming catalyst: Amazon will report Q1 results on April 30.