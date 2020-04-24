Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Marape says Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) will not receive permission to extend mining at the Porgera gold mine, which it operates in a joint venture with China's Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF).

Marape says the decision, which would have extended Barrick's mine rights by 20 years, was based on the recommendation of the country's mining advisory committee, which cites environmental damage and resettlement issues.

Barrick, which had hoped to elevate the mine to its top-tier assets, says the government's move is "tantamount to nationalization without due process and in violation of the government's legal obligations."