Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) reports coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted Q1 net sales by ~9%.

Automotive net sales declined 3% to $439.9M.

Total auto-dimming mirror shipment units decreased 3% Y/Y to 10,394, due to a 24% reduction in global light vehicle production.

Gross margin rate dropped 170 bps to 34.5%.

The company repurchased ~7M shares during the quarter at an average price of $25.48 per share.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $1.58B to $1.67B; Gross margin rate: 34% to 35%; Operating expense: $195M to $205M; Tax rate: 16% to 17%; Capex: $60M to $70M; D&A: $102M to $107M.

The company is withdrawing its revenue guidance for FY2021.

