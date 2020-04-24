Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) says it filed a consensual Chapter 11 plan of reorganization and entered into a restructuring support agreement with holders of its 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2020, 5.75% senior notes due 2021, 6.25% senior notes due 2023 and 6.625% senior notes due 2026.

The RSA provides for significant de-leveraging of the company's capital structure by over $2.3B through the exchange of the senior notes and other general unsecured claims for 97% of the new equity of the reorganized company.

Whiting had filed for Chapter 11 on April 1.