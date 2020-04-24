Oppenheimer drops its estimates on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) below the consensus marks on its view that a return to peak sales volume will be hard to achieve by FY21.

Analyst Brian Bittner: "Street assumes '21 unit volumes restore to '19 peak levels. We believe a more tempered path is warranted given SBUX's strong correlation with employment and reliance on a return to pre-virus customer frequencies, despite a forced break in habits. While SBUX is a different company vs. last recession, SSS lagged peers (-5% vs. +2%) and took four years to restore AUVs."

The firm drops its price target on Outperform-rated SBUX to $85 from $90 to adjust for the lower EPS expectations.