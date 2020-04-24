Mortgage servicer shares slip in premarket trading after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there's no plan to establish a Fed facility to ensure liquidity for non-bank mortgage servicers as other recent government moves have addressed that issue.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) slides 3.5% , Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) falls 2.0% , New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), -1.1% , and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), -0.5% .

KBW analyst Bose George sees mortgage servicer shares to remain weak even though he expects large servicers will be able to withstand a "fairly large increase in forbearances and/or delinquencies."

George also expects the Treasury and Fed to revisit the issue rather than allow significant disruption for smaller originator/servicers and their customers.

