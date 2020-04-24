Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) is up 2.8% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Goldman Sachs, from Neutral.

The firm expects an "inflecting OLED capex cycle" in imaging to come in the next year or two, which would provide one tailwind for "spending through the next several years."

Another tailwind comes from 5G growth, Brian Lee writes.

It has a price target of $147, implying 33% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on Coherent on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.