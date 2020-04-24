BJ's lowers cash burn rate as off-premise sales improve

Apr. 24, 2020 9:27 AM ETBJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)BJRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) says it continues to see strong week-over-week growth in its off-premise channel.
  • BJ’s comparable restaurant sales went from -82% for the week ended March 24 to -70% for the week ending April 21 as off-premise sales improved.
  • Due to the extra sales, the company has reduced its burn rate to approximately $2.5M per week. This includes approximately $1.2M of weekly cash rent payments, which are currently planned for or are already under discussion with landlords for deferral or abatement.
  • BJRI +0.67% premarket to $16.50.
  • Source: Press Release
