Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) postponed its second dividend payment until October because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak; proposed first dividend installment of €0.46/share would be paid on 28 May 2020

“Neste had a solid start to the year considering the negative market impacts caused by the global coronavirus pandemic in the latter part of the first quarter,” said Chief Executive Peter Vanacker.

The company also reported an 8% rise in its Q1 earnings to €408M, mainly reflecting a weak comparison period in the first quarter of last year before it wrote off its loss-making Nynas venture with Venezuela.

Forecasts renewable diesel sales volumes to remain relatively stable in Q2, although the decline in overall fuel demand could negatively impact the renewable business sales and profitability

