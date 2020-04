With pizza demand continuing to stay strong, Papa John's (PZZA +7.4% ) rallies after landing a price target boost from Stifel.

The firm sees a short path to improved profits for franchisees as sales growth accelerates and input costs are leveraged down.

Stifel hikes its PT on Buy-rated Papa John's to a Street-high $80. That is a level Papa John's hasn't traded at since before founder John Schnatter damaged the brand in 2017. The average sell-side PT on Papa John's is $69.46.