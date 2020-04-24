Robert Half (RHI +4.5% ) beat estimates for Q1 with revenue growth of 2.7% Y/Y to $1.51B.

Segment wise revenues: Accountemps -0.6% Y/Y; OfficeTeam -5.2% Y/Y; RH Technology +6.7% Y/Y; RH Management Resources +6.8% Y/Y; Temporary and consultant staffing +0.7% Y/Y; Permanent placement staffing -8.4% Y/Y and Protiviti +16.5% Y/Y;

The company witnesses revenue growth of 1.3% Y/Y across US but declined 5.6% Y/Y for non-US staffing.

Protiviti had another very strong quarter, posting double-digit, Y/Y revenue gains for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Overall gross margin declined 88 bps to 40.54%, and Operating margin also declined 126 bps to 8.69%.

Return on invested capital for the company was 32% in the first quarter

“While our financial results through the first half of March were strong and above plan, the second half of March began to reflect the COVID-19 impact on our business, particularly our staffing operations.” said M. Keith Waddell, President and CEO.

