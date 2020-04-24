Stocks lack early direction with few catalysts

Stocks are off to a mixed start, as crude oil extends its rebound rally to a third straight day; Dow +0.1%, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq -0.3%.
The U.S. House passed the latest coronavirus aid package last night as expected, and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said he expects a roaring economic return in H2.
European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.6%, while U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both -0.4%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.1%.
In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows nine of 11 trading higher, again led by energy (+1.5%), while the communication services (-0.9%) and utilities (-0.5%) groups lag.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 0.22% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 0.62%; U.S. Dollar Index is -0.1% to 100.34.
WTI crude futures +6.6% to $17.59/bbl.