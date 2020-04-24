IMAX is down 3.4% in early going, as Wedbush goes from a Street-high price target to a Street low.

It downgraded shares to Neutral, from Outperform, and cut its target to $12 from $25 (currently implying 13% upside).

The firm expects pandemic effects to linger into the next year, with "significantly slower screen growth" in 2021. There will also be fewer new "big-budget endeavors" as studios retrench, and IMAX has exposure to large-budget films.

It's still long-term positive and says IMAX is in relative best position for a rebound in the sector.