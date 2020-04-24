Stifel turns bullish on eBay (EBAY +1.4% ) with an upgrade to a Buy rating from Hold.

The firm keeps it pretty simple in reasoning that sales will pick up amid the pandemic.

"Stay-at-home directives and widespread retail store closures have shifted a substantial portion of consumer spending online. Third party data indicates eCommerce sales have accelerated dramatically beginning in March with strong momentum continuing through April. eBay is a direct beneficiary of the current landscape and we see upside to near-term topline results as competing platforms temporarily prioritize food and household necessities and consumer demand for items desired for work and education in the home inflect higher."

Stifel tags eBay with a price target of $45 vs. the average sell-side PT of $39.17.