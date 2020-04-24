Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.3% ) says it has shifted operations at its Baton Rouge, La., chemical manufacturing facility to produce medical-grade hand sanitizer for donation to COVID-19 response efforts in several states.

The company plans initial production of 160K gallons of the sanitizer - enough to fill nearly 5M four oz. bottles - for distribution to medical providers and first responders.

Exxon also has increased monthly production of isopropyl alcohol, a key sanitizer ingredient, by ~3K tons at the Baton Rouge facility.