In a statement, the FDA is cautioning against the use of malaria meds chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine outside of the hospital setting for the treatment of COVID-19 due to the risk of adverse heart rhythm side effects.

Demand for the drugs has been intense during the pandemic which has led to a surge in outpatient prescriptions despite the lack of concrete data on their safety and efficacy for this use.

Both medicines can cause abnormal heart rhythms such as QT interval prolongation (heart muscle takes longer to recharge between beats) and a dangerously rapid heart beat called ventricular tachycardia. The risks may increase when the drugs are used in combination with other medications (including antibiotic azithromycin).

