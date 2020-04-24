Randall Stephenson is stepping down as AT&T (NYSE:T) CEO on July 1, CNBC says.

Chief Operating Officer John Stankey is taking over the top job, according to the report.

Stephenson retires after 13 years; he'll remain as executive chairman of the board until January 2021. Later this year, the board will elect an independent director to chair the board after Stephenson's exit.

Earlier this year - during a conflict with Elliott Management that encapsulated disputes over management - Stephenson had said that he had committed to stay with the company through 2020 but with no commitments beyond that.

Stankey will join the board as well.

Here's David Faber at home. He notes Elliott partner Jesse Cohn saying they support Stankey as the next CEO and that Elliott has been engaged with the company throughout a search process.

Stankey has been COO since October and joined AT&T in 1985.

Updated 10:33: After a quick few hitches in the stock, shares are up 0.5% , not far off where they started the day.

Press release