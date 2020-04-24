Expedia attracts a new bull
Apr. 24, 2020 Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)
- JMP Securities hikes Expedia (EXPE +0.8%) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Market Perform.
- The firm points to Expedia's fortified balance sheet and expects travel demand to hit a trough in April.
- "While Expedia announced preliminary results that were mostly worse than we expected, we are more focused on the company’s organizational changes that we expect will lead it to better compete for bookings as travel begins to recover," notes JMP.
- JMP's price target of $92 reps more than 40% upside for Expedia.