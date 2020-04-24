Kocherlakota calls for negative rates next week

Other than having the best name in the central banking business, the former Minneapolis Fed president was mostly known for his post-financial crisis, borderline-radical dovishness.

This morning, Narayana Kocherlakota takes to Bloomberg to argue for the FOMC next week take the Fed Funds rate to negative territory.

The fear of negative rates - that banks would withdraw reserve deposits to hold funds in paper currency - has never materialized in Europe or Japan, he notes. Why? Because it's pretty costly to safely store billions of paper bills (just ask oil traders who happily got long May oil at $0.01 per barrel).

Instead, negative rates should hopefully boost consumer demand in the normal ways - lower loan rates, higher prices for financial assets, banks charging higher fees on deposits.

There's also a concern that negative rates will punish bank profitability. Maybe so, says Kocherlakota, but high unemployment isn't great for bank profits either. "Put crudely, the Fed is giving up on unemployment reductions to help keep banks and their shareholders safer," he warns.