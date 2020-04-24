Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennant’s (TNC -1.5% ) China factories were closed for 2 weeks in February, and temporarily suspended operations at its plants in Italy and the United States at times during the month of March.

Tennant has also taken a number of measures globally to minimize the financial impact of the pandemic.

Net sales of $252M; GAAP EPS of $0.26-0.29; Adj. EPS of $0.55-0.58; Adj. EBITDA of $25.4-26.4M.

The Company withdraws the FY guidance it provided on February 20, 2020.

Tennant’s cash position and balance sheet remain strong with, cash and equivalents of $192M.

As a precaution, the Company drew an additional $125M from its $200M revolver during Q1 and has ~$30M of remaining undrawn funds.

Keith Woodward, the Company's senior VP and CFO, has resigned and Andy Cebulla, the VP of finance and corporate controller, will continue to act in an interim capacity until a permanent CFO is named.