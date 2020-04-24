M&A ban during pandemic won't help, Bloomberg's Lachapelle says

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) wants a ban on M&A during the COVID-19 pandemic to be part of the next stimulus package.

With millions of businesses struggling to stay afloat, private equity firms and large corporations are "positioned to swoop in for a buying spree," he said at an Open Markets Institute event yesterday.

"Our country can leave room for merger activity that is necessary to ensuring that distressed firms have a fresh start through the bankruptcy process or through necessary divestitures while also ensuring that we do not undergo another period of rampant consolidation," he said.

But Bloomberg's Tara Lachapelle doesn't see an M&A ban as the correct answer. Instead, government leaders and antitrust authorities should make sure that a repeat of the last private equity buying binge, in which dozens of retailers were overloaded with debt, doesn't occur.

The country needs better regulators and more consistent oversight, Lachapelle writes.

She points to damage already done in that the FCC, the Justice Department and a federal judge all backed T-Mobile U.S.'s acquisition of Sprint, a merger that's likely to lead to a large number of job losses and pricing power that's likely to harm consumers.

Meanwhile, antitrust officials crack down on acquisitions by tech giants using the same reasons.