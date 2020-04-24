The big news out of AT&T's (T +0.3% ) annual meeting was the retirement of Randall Stephenson and the elevation of COO John Stankey to the CEO role, though the company also settled regular business by approving company proposals and defeating shareholder initiatives.

The company re-elected 13 members to the board, each with at least 92.7% of shares voted. It also approved Ernst & Young as the auditor and approved the advisory compensation vote with 87.9% in favor.

The three shareholder votes went down, two of them by large margins: A proposal for an independent chairman went down with 59.8% votes against. (Interesting: The board has pledged to elect an independent director later this year to take over when Randall Stephenson exits the executive chairman role in January.)

Also failing: shareholder proposals for an employee representative director (92.3% against) and guiding principles of executive compensation (91.3% against).