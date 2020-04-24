The oil and natural gas industry in Texas shed another 2,500 jobs over the past 10 days, the Houston Chronicle reports, citing new figures from state regulators.

NexTier Oilfield Services (NEX -7.8% ) reported the highest number of layoffs, cutting 1,041 employees from its Houston headquarters, another Houston office and field offices in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale.

ProPetro (PUMP -6.9% ) laid off 584 employees, and Baker Hughes (BKR +1.7% ) cut 184 jobs.

Frac sand companies with operations in the Permian Basin including U.S. Silica (SLCA) and Covia (CVIA +1.6% ) also were hit.