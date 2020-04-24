DMC Global (BOOM -3.3% ) reported Q1 sales decline of 26.5% Y/Y to $73.56M, reflecting lower demand for well-perforating systems from DynaEnergetics due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DynaEnergetics sales were $53.22M (-33% Y/Y); and NobelClad $20.34M (flat).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 310 bps to 33.3%; and operating margin declined by 1,180 bps to 8.6%; Adj. operating margin was 10.1%.

Adj. EBITDA declined by 52.8% Y/Y to $11.29M; and margin fell by 852 bps to 15.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $4.92M, compared t0 $6.99M a year ago.

Company’s cost-containment actions: 32% reduction in workforce; reduced workweeks at DynaEnergetics; 25% reduction in SG&A; 50% reduction in capital budget (now ~$13M); and suspended quarterly dividend.

“The current economic downturn has led to a severe disruption of our core energy markets. Operators and service companies are revising their activity plans daily, and we now anticipate second quarter well completions could be down by more than 60% Y/Y. This volatility has made it very difficult to forecast our near-term performance, and we, therefore, are not issuing financial guidance for Q2 or full year”, commented Kevin Longe, President and CEO.

