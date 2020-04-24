Skechers rallies after earnings, Wedbush a fan
Apr. 24, 2020 10:56 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)SKXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Wedbush analyst Sam Poser keeps a Positive rating on Skechers (SKX +5.5%) after taking in the retailer's Q1 report.
- "SKX is well positioned to emerge from the crisis in a position of strength. The company has ample liquidity, brand momentum, and geographic and channel diversity, which should help SKX weather the current crisis better than many peers," notes Poser.
- Skechers' value proposition with consumers is also seen as an advantage as the economy heads into a recessionary period and consumers tighten their purse strings.
- Wedbush's price target of $32 is 10X the FY21 EPS estimate and slightly below the consensus sell-side PT of $33.28.