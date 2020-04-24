Skechers rallies after earnings, Wedbush a fan

Apr. 24, 2020 10:56 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)SKXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Wedbush analyst Sam Poser keeps a Positive rating on Skechers (SKX +5.5%) after taking in the retailer's Q1 report.
  • "SKX is well positioned to emerge from the crisis in a position of strength. The company has ample liquidity, brand momentum, and geographic and channel diversity, which should help SKX weather the current crisis better than many peers," notes Poser.
  • Skechers' value proposition with consumers is also seen as an advantage as the economy heads into a recessionary period and consumers tighten their purse strings.
  • Wedbush's price target of $32 is 10X the FY21 EPS estimate and slightly below the consensus sell-side PT of $33.28.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.