Another half million homeowners entered forbearance plans within the last week, Black Knight figures, boosting the percentage of all mortgages in forbearance to 6.4% as of April 23 vs. 5.5% as of April 16.

At that level, mortgage servicers are bound to advance $2.8B of principal and interest payments per month to holders of government-backed securities on COVID-19-related forbearances.

Some $1.3B/month more in lost funds is from portfolio-held or privately securitized mortgages, Black Knight said.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's move to limit mortgage servicers advance obligations to four months provides some level of clarity.

"Still, even knowing that time limit, with today's number of forbearance plans, servicers are still looking at more than $7B in advances over those four months," said Black Knight CEO Anthony Jabbour. Meanwhile, forbearance numbers are climbing steadily, he added.

3.42M of loans are in forbearance, up from 2.94M last week.

Unpaid balance of loans in forbearance is $754B, with $346B in Fannie- and Freddie-backed mortgages, $197B in FHA- and Veterans Administration-backed mortgages.

